Catholic World News

Conservatism is suicidal, Pope tells ‘60 Minutes’

May 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: In his latest criticism of conservative Catholics in the US, Pope Francis told a “60 Minutes” interviewer that conservatism is a “suicidal attitude.”

In an interview that will be broadcast on the CBS show on May 19, the Pope responded to a question about his critics by saying that a conservative “clings to something and does not want to see beyond that.” He added that “one thing is to take tradition into account, to consider situations from the past, but quite another is to be closed up inside a dogmatic box.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!