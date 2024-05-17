Catholic World News

Indonesian bishops’ conference marks 100th anniversary

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Indonesia marked the 100th anniversary of their first joint meeting with Mass and the dedication of new headquarters for the bishops’ conference.

Archbishop Piero Pioppo, the apostolic nuncio, said that “Pope Francis’s visit to Indonesia next September will certainly strengthen the morale and faith of our community.” The prelate expressed hope that “a strong missionary spirit will be ignited to spread the Good News of Jesus.”

The Southeast Asian nation of 279 million (map), the world’s fourth most populous, has more Muslims than any other country. The nation is 80% Muslim, 12% Christian, and 2% ethnic religionist.

