Cardinal Parolin says Vatican will attend Ukraine peace summit

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, said that the Holy See will participate as an observer at a Ukraine peace summit that will be held in Switzerland in June.

Speaking with reporters, Cardinal Parolin also lamented the attempted assassination of Slovakia’s prime minister.

“We are really concerned about what is happening; it seems that there are no limits anymore,” said the prelate. “Really all this leads to increasing violence; relations are becoming more and more violent and there are fewer and fewer hopes of building peaceful relations.”

