New Islamist attacks in Mozambique lead to mass flight of civilians

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Seven years after a brutal Islamist insurgency began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, jihadists attacked the strategic city of Macomia, leading to a mass flight of civilians.

Bishop Diamantino Antunes, IMC, of Tete, Mozambique, lamented the destruction of “dozens of villages” and “of public and social infrastructure, including chapels.”

“Dear brothers and sisters, please, I ask that you continue to open your hearts to the cries of these brothers of ours, praying for them,” he said.

The Southeast African nation of 32.5 million (map) is 56% Christian (25% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 25% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

