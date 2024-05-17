Catholic World News

Papal tweet recalls UN peace day

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a tweet for the UN’s International Day of Living Together in Peace (May 16), Pope Francis said that “we are called to be missionaries of peace.”

“This choice will give us peace,” he continued. “It means making space in our hearts for all, and believing that differences are not obstacles, that others are our brothers and sisters, and that the peace Jesus brought into the world is meant for all.”

