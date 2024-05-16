Catholic World News

Filipino bIshops oppose Chinese naval blockade

May 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference of the Philippines has supported Filipino claims to free use of the South China Sea, applauding a civilian mission that defied a Chinese blockade to bring supplies to Filipino fishermen.

“We must reject imperialist bullying and geopolitical warmongering,” said Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, the president of the bishops’ conference, describing the Chinese blockade as illegal. Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated as China seeks to impose control over sea traffic in the heavily traveled region.

Bishop David also expressed satisfaction that the blockade had been challenged by a civilian group, avoiding a military confrontation. ““A stubborn civilian presence instead of a joint military show-of-force is indeed a peaceful, nonviolent approach to this conflict,” he said.

