Catholic World News

Nuncio pays tribute to vibrancy of Catholic minorities in Arab nations

May 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging reflection, Archbishop Eugene Nugent, the apostolic nuncio to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, paid tribute to the vibrancy of the Catholic faith in Arab nations.

“Perhaps in Europe we do not have the perception of how alive the Catholic Church really is in these predominantly Muslim countries, or even think that it barely exists,” the Irish-born prelate said. “But when you are there, you discover that it is alive and very lively. Seeing thousands and thousands of people attending these small churches impresses me, encourages me, and strengthens my faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!