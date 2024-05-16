Catholic World News

Pope blesses ‘voice of the unborn’ bell

May 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered praise for a pro-life initiative, the “voice of the unborn” bell, and blessed it on May 15 in preparation for its use in Kazakhstan.

The bell will “serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting human life from conception to natural death,” the Pope said.

“One could see the enormous joy of the Holy Father,” said Archbishop Thomas Peta of Astana, Kazakhstan. “The Pope, together with the children, was the first to ring the bell. It was a momentous event, as the question of defending life from conception to natural death is a worldwide concern.”

