Everyone can build peace, Pope writes in new book

May 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a preface he has contributed to another new book, Pope Francis writes that the task of promoting peace is not just the business of powerful world leaders “with their choices and their international treaties,” but everyone can make a contribution.

Real peace, the Pope writes, is “not so much the absence of war but the fullness of life and prosperity.” We all can contribute, he says, with their choices and their international treaties,” we too can build peace, “in our homes, in the family, among neighbours, in our workplaces, in the neighbourhoods where we live.”

