Register editorial urges Pope to see US Catholicism first-hand

May 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear Pope Francis, Come to America!,” is the headline of an editorial in the National Catholic Register.

Responding to rumors that the Pope might travel to New York in September to address the United Nations, the editorial urges him to extend his trip and learn more about the country and its Catholic people. First—hand acquaintance, the editors reason, “would also provide a much-needed opportunity to dispel inaccuracies about the U.S. Church that have been propagated in Rome by some papal advisers, such as Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro.

