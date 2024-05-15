Catholic World News

Pro-life activist sentenced to almost five years in jail

May 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-life activist Lauren Handy has been sentenced to almost five years in jail for her key role in the October 2020 blockade of an abortion clinic in Washington, DC.

Handy was sentenced to 57 months in prison, to be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision. Her lawyers will appeal the sentence.

Nine other people who were convicted of obstructing access to the clinic in the same blockade face lesser sentences. Handy’s nine co-defendants were Jonathan Darnel, of Virginia; Jay Smith, John Hinshaw and William Goodman, all of New York; Joan Bell, of New Jersey; Paulette Harlow and Jean Marshall, both of Massachusetts; Heather Idoni, of Michigan; and Herb Geraghty, of Pennsylvania. Goodman and Hinshaw were sentenced on Tuesday to prison terms of 27 months and 21 months, respectively, according to prosecutors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

