Vatican announces ways to obtain special 2025 Jubilee Indulgence

May 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Apostolic Penitentiary has published a decree listing the conditions for obtaining a special plenary indulgence during the 2025 jubilee year.

The Jubilee Indulgence may be obtained, under the conditions described in the decree, by pilgrimages to jubilee sites in Rome, the Holy Land, or elsewhere (such as cathedrals); by pious visits to sacred places in Rome or elsewhere (such cathedrals, minor basilicas, and Marian shrines); and by works of mercy and penance.

As is the case with obtaining any plenary indulgence, the decree discusses the concomitant conditions for obtaining the Jubilee Indulgence: “all the faithful, who are truly repentant and free from any affection for sin, who are moved by a spirit of charity and who, during the Holy Year, purified through the Sacrament of Penance and refreshed by Holy Communion, pray for the intentions of the Supreme Pontiff, will be able to obtain from the treasury of the Church a plenary indulgence, with remission and forgiveness of all their sins, which can be applied in suffrage to the souls in Purgatory.”

Typically, a plenary indulgence may be obtained only once a day. During the jubilee year, however, “the faithful who have carried out an act of charity on behalf of the souls in Purgatory, if they receive Holy Communion a second time that day, can obtain the plenary indulgence twice on the same day, applicable only to the deceased (this must take place within a Eucharistic celebration).”

