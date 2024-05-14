Catholic World News

‘Make yourself a gift for God, in order to be a gift of God,’ Pope tells Montevergine’s monks

May 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Abbey of Montevergine, Italy, as the Benedictine community there marked the 900th anniversary of the founding of the abbey and Marian shrine.

The Pontiff encouraged the monks to “make yourself a gift for God, in order to be a gift of God.” Making oneself a gift for God, he said, “is the meaning of the monastic vocation, which puts at the root of every action the work of God, and therefore prayer, which Saint Benedict recommends putting before all else.”

Being a “gift of God,” the Pope explained, means “giving oneself generously to those who ascend to the Shrine, so that, by approaching the Sacraments of the Eucharist and of Reconciliation, they may feel, in attention and prayer, welcomed and brought under the mantle of the Mother of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!