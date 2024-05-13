Catholic World News

Teen with rifle disrupts First Communion Mass in Louisiana

May 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: A teenager caused a disruption at a Louisiana parish on May 11, when he tried to enter the church carrying a rifle.

The young man, whose identity was not disclosed, was stopped by parishioners, and police entered the church to ensure the safety of the congregation. The disruption at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville occurred during a Mass at which children were receiving their First Communion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!