Oblates voice concern about priests detained in Belarus

May 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The superior general of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) has said that the religious order is “deeply concerned” about the detention of two priests in Belarus.

Fathers Andrzej Yuchnevich and Pavel Lemekh were taken into custody by police last week, and face charges of subversive activity. The police action came after the priests had prayed for the people of Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

