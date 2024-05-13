Catholic World News

Workers at Vatican Museums file labor complaint

May 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A group of workers at the Vatican Museums have filed a complaint with the Governorate of the Vatican, protesting “labor conditions undermining each worker’s dignity and health.”

The unprecedented labor action was made by 49 of about 700 employees at the Vatican Museums, most of them custodians. Their complaint says that they took the action only after previous pleas were ignored.

