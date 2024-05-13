Catholic World News

‘Work for security, justice and peace in the Sahel,’ papal message urges

May 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has published a message, dated May 7 and released May 10, for the 40th anniversary of the creation of the John Paul II Foundation for the Sahel, which is now under the auspices of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Some countries in the Sahel, the arid African region south of the Sahara Desert, “are still going through crises that are increasingly threatening peace, stability, security and development,” Pope Francis wrote in his message to Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the dicastery’s prefect.

“These phenomena, linked to terrorism, economic insecurity, climate change and intercommunity struggles, are exacerbating the vulnerability of states and the poverty of their citizens, resulting in the migration of young people,” the Pope continued. “Echoing the heartfelt cries of Pope Saint John Paul II, I reiterate today his appeal to all people of goodwill throughout the world: work for security, justice and peace in the Sahel!”

