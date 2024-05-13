Catholic World News

Bavaria supports the Church and the protection of life, leader says following papal audience

May 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Markus Söder, minister-president of the historically Catholic German state of Bavaria, in a May 11 audience.

Söder tweeted that he had a “serious, sometimes cheerful and always very friendly conversation with the Holy Father.”

“Bavaria stands by the institution of the Church,” he continued. “She makes an important contribution to a strong society and should continue to have a permanent place in our State in the future. That’s why we are against a complete separation of State and Church.”

“We will maintain religious education and continue to advocate for crosses in public spaces and the protection of life,” he added. “Pope Francis was pleased with our great support for the Church and faith.”

