Catholic World News

Peace in politics, in the world starts in people’s hearts, Pope says at World Meeting on Human Fraternity

May 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis joined Nobel laureates and political leaders at the Fratelli Tutti Foundation’s second World Meeting on Human Fraternity, which took place in Rome on May 10-11.

“Dear brothers and sisters, war is a deception – war is always a defeat – as is the idea of international security based on the deterrent of fear,” Pope Francis said in his address to participants. “This too is a deception. To ensure lasting peace, we must return to a recognition of our common humanity and place fraternity at the center of peoples’ lives.”

