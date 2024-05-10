Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Massachusetts college

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 10 with the trustees of Merrimack College, an institution that was established to provide academic training for soldiers returning from World War II.

Those young men needed “more than academic training alone,” the Pope remarked. He added that today’s students also face special challenges: “not letting themselves be overwhelmed, but rather responding in such a way that every crisis, even when it involves suffering, can be transformed into an opportunity for growth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

