City of Rome bracing for Jubilee Year pilgrims

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On May 9, as Pope Francis officially reads the papal bull proclaiming 2025 as a Jubilee Year, the City of Rome is struggling to complete dozens of public-works projects to prepare for the arrival of an expected 30 million pilgrims.

The city expects to spend €4 billion ($4.3 billion) in repairs and new construction before the Jubilee Year. But because of delays caused by political turmoil, only 2 of a proposed 231 projects have been completed, while more than 100 have not yet begun.

Both public officials and Church leaders profess confidence that the city will be ready for the Jubilee, however. Archbishop Renato Fisichella, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, says: “Rome will become an even more beautiful city, because it will be ever more at the service of its people, pilgrims and tourists who will come.”

