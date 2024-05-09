Catholic World News

Blood is ‘flowing everywhere’ in Ethiopia, prelate says

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary general of the Episcopal Conference of Ethiopia lamented the intensification of civil conflict in the East African nation.

“We were once considered a people of faith and humility, but today this is being challenged by the daily and ongoing conflicts and wars that continue to result in a state of general insecurity and extreme poverty,” said Bishop Teshome Fikre Woldetensae. “Blood is flowing everywhere.”

”By remaining neutral, free from ethnic sectarianism and political influence, religious leaders can play an important role as mediators and in building a culture of peace and reconciliation,” he added.

The nation of 116 million (map)—the 12th most populous in the world—is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

