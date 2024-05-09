Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi, leading EU bishop pen letter to ‘dearest European Union’

May 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mariano Crociata, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, have written a five-page letter, distinctive in genre and style, to “dearest European Union.”

Using the word “dearest” eight times, the prelate expressed their deep affection for the personified EU. They also expressed concern for its well-being.

“Dearest European Union, you are a living body, so perhaps the time has come for new institutional reforms in order to allow you taking up today’s challenges,” they wrote. “You cannot just be a bureaucracy ... You need a soul!”

“We find in you so much care for the dignity of the person, which the Gospel of Christ has sown in our hearts and in your culture,” they added. “Therefore, we suffer while seeing that you are afraid of life, do not know how to defend it and welcome it from its beginning to its end, and do not always encourage the growth of population.”

The prelates released their letter on May 8 for Europe Day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!