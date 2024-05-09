Catholic World News

Pope urges parish priests to become missionaries of synodality

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has published Pope Francis’s mandate to the parish priests who were present at the recent international meeting on synodality.

“I ask you today to become missionaries of synodality with your brother parish priests, once you return home: inspiring reflection on the renewal of the ministry of the parish priest in a synodal and missionary light, promoting moments of conversation in the Spirit among parish priests, in person or online, making the most of the opportunity of meetings that are already organized, or organizing one for the purpose,” the Pontiff wrote.

“And then, I ask you to inform the Secretariat of the Synod of the fruits of these meetings, following the directions that will be given to you,” he continued.

Pope Francis entrusted the mandate to the priests on May 2, the day on which he wrote a separate letter to the world’s parish priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

