Pope sees challenges for work after Laudato Si’

May 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on May 8 to a group of participants in a Vatican conference on the role of work, Pope Francis applauded the theme of the conference—“Labor after Laudato Si’”—and listed several areas in which the theme could be developed.

The Pope suggested a focus on the dangers associated with mining; the problem of food security; the impact of mass migration; social justice; and what he called the “ecological transition”—a shift to methods of production that would preserve “our common home.” five considerations: mining, food security, migration, social justice, and “ecological transition.”

