Pray the Rosary for Pope, Pope urges

May 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on May 8, Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to pray the Rosary during the month of May, for the cause of peace.

“I invite everyone,” he said, “to invoke Mary’s intercession, so that the Lord may grant peace to the whole world, especially to the dear and martyred Ukraine, and to Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

