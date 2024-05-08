Catholic World News

Catholic church in occupied Ukraine is rededicated as Russian Orthodox church

May 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Ukranian Greek Catholic church in Oleksandrivka, a village in a Ukrainian region occupied by Russian forces (map), has been rededicated as a Russian Orthodox church.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, denounced the rededication of the Church of St. Michael the Archangel in Skadovsk district, Kherson region, as a sacrilege.

“I was reminded of the words of the prophet Elijah, who cried out to the Lord, saying, ‘Lord, they have killed your prophets, they have demolished your altars, and I alone am left, and they seek my life,’” the prelate said.

