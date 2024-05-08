Catholic World News

In protecting forests, remember the well-being of local people, Vatican diplomat says at UN

May 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the UN Forum on Forests, a leading Vatican diplomat called for an integral ecology that takes into account the well-being of local populations as well as the conservation of natural resources.

“Caring for the environment cannot be separated from our concern for human well-being,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Forests are not only repositories of biodiversity and natural resources, but also engines of sustainable development, providing livelihoods, clean water and climate regulation for millions of people around the world.”

“The socioeconomic realities of local populations should be adequately taken into account,” he continued. “Balancing conservation goals with the needs of local communities, promoting inclusive governance structures, supporting sustainable livelihood alternatives, and implementing landscape-scale conservation approaches are key steps in this direction.”

