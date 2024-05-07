Catholic World News

American Catholics differ on abortion, euthanasia, death penalty

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A new study has found that fewer than 1% of American Catholics agree with each of the Church’s teaching on three controversial political issues: abortion, euthanasia, and the death penalty.

Using data from the Global Social Survey, researcher Ryan Burge found that just 17.7% of American Catholics believe that abortion should be illegal in all circumstances, while 70% support euthanasia in some cases, and 61% favor the death penalty. Only 0.9% support what Burge characterizes as the official Catholic position on all three issues.

The analysis is subject to questioning, since the survey data give answers to questions about political options, rather than the moral principles behind them.

