American Catholics differ on abortion, euthanasia, death penalty
May 07, 2024
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: A new study has found that fewer than 1% of American Catholics agree with each of the Church’s teaching on three controversial political issues: abortion, euthanasia, and the death penalty.
Using data from the Global Social Survey, researcher Ryan Burge found that just 17.7% of American Catholics believe that abortion should be illegal in all circumstances, while 70% support euthanasia in some cases, and 61% favor the death penalty. Only 0.9% support what Burge characterizes as the official Catholic position on all three issues.
The analysis is subject to questioning, since the survey data give answers to questions about political options, rather than the moral principles behind them.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 1:46 PM ET USA
Any Catholic support for abortions and euthanasia means failure of the shepherds, and success of Hollywood and the culture of death.