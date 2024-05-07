Catholic World News

Ukraine is being crucified, Catholic leader says in Easter greeting

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in his Easter greeting that “Ukraine is undergoing its crucifixion on the cross together with Christ.”

“The Savior Himself suffers in the body of the Ukrainian people,” he continued. “This gives meaning to our suffering and serves as a source of our resilience and vitality to win.”

“Indeed, today Christ even dies in the bodies of our soldiers on the battlefield,” the Major Archbishop added. “He is the one being tortured in Russian captivity, mocked, and once again spat upon by all those who deny the dignity of man in the modern world.”

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, following the Julian calendar, commemorated Easter this year on May 5.

