Climate change photo exhibition on display in St. Peter’s Square

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Changes,” an exhibition on climate change, will be on display from May 7 to 27 in one of the colonnades of St. Peter’s Square.

Organized by the Dicastery for Communication in conjunction with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Centro di Alta Formazione Laudato Si’, the exhibition features 24 photographs and the words of St. Francis of Assisi’s Canticle of the Sun.

The exhibition is part of a broader initiative, Emotions to Generate Change.

