Vatican message to Buddhists emphasizes peace through reconciliation, resilience

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue has issued its annual message to Buddhists for the festival of Vesak.

The theme of the message is “Christians and Buddhists: Working together for Peace through Reconciliation and Resilience.”

“The noble teachings of our respective traditions, and the exemplary lives lived by those whom we revere, bear witness to the abundant benefits of reconciliation and resilience,” wrote the prefect and secretary of the dicastery. “Reconciliation and resilience unite to form a potent synergy that heals past wounds, forges strong bonds, and makes it possible to meet life’s challenges with fortitude and optimism.”

