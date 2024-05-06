Catholic World News

Parishioner discusses plight of Gaza’s Catholics

May 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter published in the Vatican newspaper, a parishioner at Gaza’s sole Catholic parish spoke about the importance of daily Mass and the Rosary amid war and food insecurity.

“We have rebuilt a new life for each of us in the most terrible moments of existence, between life and death, we still lived with Jesus,” said Suhail Abo Dawood, who spoke of soaring food prices and the recent arrival of food aid.

“A few days ago, our Lord Jesus gave us a beautiful gift: we received a chicken or two from the church for each family in the parish and we also shared it with some neighbors in the complex,” he continued. “Six months had passed since we last ate chicken, and our weak bodies were finally able to be nourished with protein.”

“By reciting the Rosary and celebrating Holy Mass daily, we will overcome this savage war in Gaza, praying for a single intention, which is lasting peace and love in the Holy Land of Christ Jesus,” he concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!