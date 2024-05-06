Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Amsterdam’s Catholics

May 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received pilgrims from Amsterdam in commemoration of the 750th anniversary of the city’s founding.

“The founding and growth of Amsterdam are linked to our faith and the Catholic Church,” the Pope said. “A key moment in the city’s history is the Eucharistic miracle that took place in 1345 and is still commemorated today by a silent procession and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.”

“It is my hope that you will continue to live and work in your magnificent city with God’s blessing, and that, inspired and sustained by the Eucharist, you will keep bearing joyful witness to our faith and to practical love of our neighbor,” the Pope added, after referring to various pastoral initiatives in the Dutch city. “May your efforts to promote fraternity and solidarity among the people of Amsterdam bear abundant fruit.”

