Papal interview: nostalgia for trains, call for ‘healthy pressure’ to protect environment

May 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Traveling by public transportation is “one of the things I miss most,” Pope Francis said in an interview with La Freccia, the monthly magazine of the Italian state railway.

“I have always loved travelling by public transport,” the Pope recalled. “It’s a way to be among people, to feel their warmth and their worries.”

“The littlest ones retain a sense of beauty that is still intact,” the Pope added, as he reflected on a 2023 meeting with 7,500 children who had traveled by train for a papal audience.

Referring to Laudato Si’, the interviewer asked, “How much have governments done after the cry of alarm raised by you in 2015 in defense of the Earth and the environment?”

Pope Francis replied, “They haven’t done enough ... The crisis requires the involvement of all people: the whole of society should exercise healthy pressure, because it is up to every family to think that the future of their sons and daughters is at stake.”

