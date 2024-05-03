Catholic World News

Offer education especially to the needy, Pope urges

May 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 3 with leaders of an Italian federation dedicated to vocational training, and exhorted them to “take care of those who have not had opportunities or come from socially disadvantaged situations.”

“Not everyone has received the indispensable support of the family and the Christian community, and we are called to take responsibility for this,” the Pops said, “so that no-one can be left at the door, especially the poorest and most marginalized, who risk serious forms of exclusion—migrants included.”

