Pursue simple life, not impossible ideals, Pope recommends

May 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on May 3 to representatives of a Spanish educational foundation, Pope Francis called for a model of moral education that “proposes to us simple models of life, and natural models of life, in which we can serve the Lord and be happy.”

“How much pain and frustration are caused today by the unattainable stereotypes that markets and pressure groups claim to impose on us,” the Pope remarked. He said that Christians should be guided “not by the longings of careerism, but an answer to a calling.”

