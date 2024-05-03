Catholic World News

Spanish bishop rips government’s ‘obsessive’ focus on abuse

May 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jesus Sanz Montes of Oviedo has denounced the Spanish government’s plan to address sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, saying that the government has approached the problem “in a biased and manipulative way.”

The government is exploiting the sex-abuse issue, the archbishop said, as “a kind of obsessive mantra every time they need a smokescreen to distract from the real problems we have.” He argued that the government aims to suggest that abuse is “attributable only to the Catholic Church,” while actually public policies not only fail to address the problem but “actually exacerbate it.”

The archbishop charged that the country’s socialist leadership has encouraged “a perverse pornographic and obscene manipulation that confuses and harms children and young people based on gender ideology.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!