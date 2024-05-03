Catholic World News

It is ‘terrible to earn with death’: Pope denounces weapons factories

May 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his May 1 general audience, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace and denounced the manufacture of arms.

“Let us not forget to pray for peace: let us pray for the peoples who are victims of war,” he said. “War is always a defeat, always. Let us think about tormented Ukraine, which suffers so much. Let us think about the inhabitants of Palestine and Israel, who are at war. Let us think about the Rohingya, about Myanmar, and ask for peace. We ask for true peace for these peoples and for the whole world.”

“Unfortunately today the investments that generate the most income are arms factories,” he continued. “Terrible, to earn with death. We ask for peace, for peace to go forward.”

The Pontiff’s appeal for peace and condemnation of weapons factories were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

