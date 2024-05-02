Catholic World News

Trump gaining among Catholic voters, poll shows

May 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Former President Donald Trump has opened a lead of more than 10 percentage points over President Joe Biden among Catholic voters, according to a new Pew poll.

Pew finds Trump favored by Catholic voters by a 55%—43% margin. In 2020 the two candidates were virtually equal among Catholic voters, with Trump winning by just a 1% margin.

The Trump surge with Catholic voters is due primarily to a major shift among Hispanic Catholics. In 2020, a pre-election Pew poll found Biden winning Hispanic Catholics by a huge 69%-26% margin. In April 2024 the numbers were nearly even, with Biden ahead by 49% to 47%.

