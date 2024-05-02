Catholic World News

Pope seeks ‘patient’ ecumenical dialogue with Anglicans

May 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 2 meeting with leading Anglican clerics, Pope Francis called for a “patient and fraternal dialogue” on the question of papal primacy.

The Pontiff acknowledged that “the role of the Bishop of Rome is still a controversial and divisive issue among Christians.” He said that the papal role must be understood as “a service of love for all.”

In his meeting with the Anglican leaders—including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby—the Pope did not mention other issues that have become impediments to unity, including the Anglican acceptance of homosexuality and ordination of women.

