Catholic World News

Pope says society must accept transgender people

May 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: “Transgender people must be accepted and integrated into society,” Pope Francis wrote in a letter to Sister Jeannine Gramick.

The Pontiff wrote to Sister Gramick—one of the founders of New Ways Ministry, whose advocacy for homosexuals drew a caution from the Vatican and, in 2010, from the US bishops’ conference—after she had written to complain about the condemnation of gender ideology in Dignitas Infinita.

Responding quickly to the complaint, the Pope said that the Vatican document’s negative judgement “refers not to transgender people but to gender ideology, which nullifies differences.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!