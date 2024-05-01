Catholic World News

Ukraine reports progress in Vatican mission to free children

May 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chief of staff to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on April 30 that he had spoken with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the special representative of Pope Francis, and “we are moving forward” in efforts to obtain freedom for Ukrainian children currently being held in Russia.

Andriy Yermak thanked Cardinal Zuppi for his efforts, and had agreed with the cardinal that efforts to release prisoners should be ramped up as the Orthodox churches prepare to celebrate Easter.

Yermak’s announcement came just after Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, had disclosed that there was “great movement” in negotiations for prisoner releases.

