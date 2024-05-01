Catholic World News

South African priest is gunshot victim

May 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A South African priest was shot and killed on April 27. The details of and motives for the crime are not clear.

Father Paul Tatu Mothobi was a former public-relations official for the South African bishops’ conference. His body was found in his car on a roadside, riddled with gunshot wounds.

Noting the shooting death of another priest, Father William Banda, in March, the South African bishops’ conference said that the latest killing “is not an isolated incident but rather a distressing example of the deteriorating state of security and morality in South Africa.”

