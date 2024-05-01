Catholic World News

Pope promises ‘open heart’ to pleas from parents of homosexuals

May 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: After a group of parents of homosexuals wrote to Pope Francis, protesting the Vatican’s condemnation of gender-change surgery, the Pontiff replied, assuring the group that he would weigh their arguments with an “open heart.”

The Pope told the members of the “Drachma Parents,” an organization in Malta, that he respected their “very beautiful and good” work of welcoming homosexuals into the Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

