Cardinal Parolin visits Brazil, discusses indigenous peoples, peace

May 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, recently concluded a six-day visit to Brazil, during which he met with President Lula da Silva.

The president “praised Pope Francis’ role as one of the world’s great leaders to stand up against war and inequality,” according to the president’s office, as he and Cardinal Parolin discussed “the need to overcome inequalities, the importance of religious freedom, and the Brazilian government’s efforts on behalf of indigenous peoples.”

Cardinal Parolin also spoke about the importance of prayer for peace as he visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida.

Brazil has more Catholics than any other nation. Cardinal Parolin’s visit had added significance because he led a two-day retreat for the nation’s bishops, allowing the cardinals there to become better acquainted with the papabile Secretary of State.

