Chinese Christian sentenced to 5 years in prison for sale of Bibles

May 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Three years after ten Chinese Christians were jailed for illegally selling Bibles, one of them has been sentenced to a five-year prison term, and four remain jailed and awaiting trial.

“The prosecutor’s argument was that sales of Bibles by an illegal house church not affiliated with the government-controlled Three-Self Church is a crime, even if the Bibles are in themselves legal,” according to Bitter Winter, an online magazine that covers religious liberty in China.

The trial took place in Hohhot, a city of 3.5 million that is the capital of Inner Mongolia (map), a Chinese region that is distinct from Mongolia, the independent nation.

