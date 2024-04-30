Catholic World News

Congo attorney general accuses cardinal of ‘seditious behavior’

April 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The attorney general of the Democratic Republic of Congo has written that Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo is guilty of “seditious behavior.”

The statement by Firmin Mvonde Mambu—made in a letter in which he encouraged prosecution of Cardinal Ambongo—represents a major escalation of a conflict between the government and Cardinal Ambongo, who has been critical of government’s failure to provide security in the war-torn country. Earlier this month he charged that “the Congolese army is in complete chaos.”

Cardinal Ambongo, who is a member of the Council of Cardinals and the president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), has taken an increasingly prominent role in the leadership of the Catholic Church in Africa. Last week he emphasized that African prelates are united in their opposition to the blessing of same-sex unions, setting aside the recommendation of the Vatican declaration Fiducia Supplicans.

