Court rules insurers must cover gender-change surgery

April 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court in Virginia has ruled that health-insurance companies must cover the costs of gender-change treatments. Judge Roger Gregory wrote in his judgment that “discriminating on the basis of diagnosis is discriminating on the basis of gender identity and sex.”

