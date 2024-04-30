Catholic World News

Priest stole from parish, spent $40K on mobile phone games, police say

April 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Lawrence Kozak, a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, has been arrested and charged with the theft of over $40,000 of parish funds for personal expenses, principally cell phone games.

The priest was placed on leave in 2022 after a parish accountant found “an astronomical amount of Apple transactions” on the parish credit card.

Father Kozak, 51, was ordained to the priesthood in 2004.

